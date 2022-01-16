Thailand reports first death from Omicron variant

Thailand reported 8,077 new infections and nine deaths on Jan 16, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
36 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand has reported its first death from the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, a health official said on Sunday (Jan 16).

The death, a 86-year-old woman from the southern province of Songkhla, came after Thailand detected its first Omicron case last month, which led to the reinstatement of its mandatory Covid-19 quarantine for foreign visitors.

"The woman is a bed-ridden, Alzheimer's patient," Health Ministry spokesman Rungrueng Kitphati told Reuters.

Such a death was expected as the country has so far reported over 10,000 Omicron cases, he said, adding that Thailand would not need further containment measures.

Thailand reported 8,077 new infections and nine deaths on Sunday, taking the country's tally to more than 2.3 million cases and nearly 22,000 deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.

About 66 per cent of an estimated 72 million people living in the country have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, but only about 14.9 per cent have received booster shots.

On Jan 11, the central bank said South-east Asia's second-largest economy would take a 0.3 per cent hit from Omicron, although it should be managed by the first half of the year.

More On This Topic
Thailand raises Covid-19 alert level due to Omicron spread
Thailand opens three more regions to tourists despite Covid-19 spikes
Related Stories
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.