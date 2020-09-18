Thailand reports first coronavirus death in over 100 days

Thailand reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days.
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Friday (Sept 18) reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days, a health official said, after an infected Thai citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month.

The 54-year old man, who was an interpreter based in Saudi Arabia working for the Thai Labour Ministry, had been treated in a Bangkok hospital for two weeks and died on Friday, Dr Somsak Akksilp, head of the Department Medical Services, told Reuters.

Officials will hold a briefing on the case at 0730 GMT.

