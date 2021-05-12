Thailand sets record of 34 Covid-19 deaths in a day, taking toll to 486

BANGKOK (XINHUA) - Thailand on Wednesday (May 12) reported a daily record of 34 Covid-19 fatalities, taking the country's death toll to 486, with 1,983 new infections, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Wednesday's new cases, 1,974 were domestic infections while nine were imported cases, CCSA spokesman Apisamai Srirangsan said at a daily news conference.

The infections added Thailand's total case tally to 88,907, more than tripled from the beginning of last month when the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak began to spread from the capital Bangkok.

There are now 29,378 patients under treatment in hospitals, with 1,226 in critical condition, according to Ms Apisamai.

Due to concerns over a highly infectious coronavirus variant first detected in India, Thailand has temporarily suspended the issuance of entry certificates to all foreigners traveling from or transiting through countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The government is also encouraging the public to receive Covid-19 vaccines as the country aims to inoculate 70 per cent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.