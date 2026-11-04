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Thailand reports 470 mpox cases, 3 deaths in first 10 months of 2026

BANGKOK – Thailand recorded 470 mpox cases and three deaths between Jan 1 and Oct 31, prompting its Department of Disease Control to urge people with suspicious symptoms to seek medical attention without delay.

Montien Kanasawadse, director-general of the department, reported the figures on Nov 3, emphasising the importance of early diagnosis, continued disease surveillance and measures to prevent further transmission.

He encouraged anyone who develops unusual rashes, blisters or sores, particularly after possible exposure to the virus, to consult a doctor and provide an accurate account of their symptoms and contact history.

Mpox remains a communicable disease subject to surveillance under Thailand’s Communicable Diseases Act 2015 and the Thai Ministry of Public Health’s 2022 notification on diseases requiring surveillance.

Mpox continues to spread internationally

Montien noted that mpox transmission remains a concern in several regions worldwide.

According to global figures cited by Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, 68,096 confirmed infections and 272 deaths were reported across 107 countries between Jan 1, 2025, and Aug 31.

The department attributed these figures to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report published on Sept 14.

It stressed that the international figures cover a different reporting period from Thailand’s 2026 statistics.

Early symptoms may be difficult to recognise

Montien explained that mpox can affect anyone exposed to the virus, making awareness of its symptoms and transmission routes essential.

Early signs commonly include fever, headaches, back pain, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes.

These may be followed by rashes or lesions on the skin, including the face, body, genitals and around the anus.

Some patients develop only a few lesions, while others may experience pain around the anus.

The skin changes can begin as raised red spots before developing into fluid-filled blisters, followed by pus-filled lesions and scabs. Crusting may begin in the centre of a lesion, and individual spots are often separate rather than clustered together.

However, the department emphasised that symptoms do not always appear in the same order, and patients may not experience every characteristic sign of the infection.

People should therefore seek medical advice if they notice unexplained rashes, blisters or sores, particularly following possible exposure, without waiting for the lesions to spread across their bodies.

Montien also addressed concerns that may prevent patients from requesting medical assistance.

Because lesions can appear in private areas of the body, some people may feel embarrassed or anxious about undergoing an examination.

He stressed that illness should not be a source of shame and encouraged patients to discuss their symptoms and exposure history openly with medical professionals.

Healthcare workers, he explained, would provide care with understanding while respecting patients’ privacy and maintaining confidentiality.

PCR testing needed to confirm infection

The Thai Department of Disease Control emphasised that mpox cannot be confirmed by examining a rash or photograph alone.

Its symptoms can resemble those of herpes, chickenpox or other skin infections, making clinical assessment and laboratory testing necessary.

Doctors consider patients’ symptoms and possible exposure history alongside laboratory findings.

The principal method of confirmation is a polymerase chain reaction test, which detects the virus’s genetic material in samples collected from skin lesions.

Routine blood tests cannot confirm mpox infection.

Patients whose initial assessment is inconclusive, or whose tests are negative despite continuing symptoms, should return for further medical evaluation if additional lesions develop or their condition changes.

They should also inform doctors of previous test results and treatment so that further examinations or repeat sampling can be considered when appropriate.

Most patients recover with supportive care

Direk Khampaen, deputy director-general of Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, explained that most people with mpox recover without requiring specialised treatment.

Medical care generally focuses on managing symptoms, relieving pain, preventing secondary infections in skin lesions and reducing the risk of complications.

However, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and young children face a greater risk of severe illness and require closer medical assessment.

Doctors will determine whether additional treatment or admission to hospital is necessary according to each patient’s condition.

Anyone experiencing severe pain, difficulty eating or drinking, lesions affecting the eyes or worsening symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

Patients urged to avoid close contact

To reduce transmission, the department advised people to avoid direct contact with the skin or lesions of infected individuals.

Close physical contact and sexual activity with anyone showing suspicious symptoms should also be avoided.

Clothing, towels and bedding should not be shared, as contaminated objects can carry infectious material from bodily fluids or lesion scabs.

Those awaiting medical assessment or test results should separate themselves from others, avoid sexual activity and close contact, and keep any lesions covered.

They should also wash their hands regularly with soap or use 70% alcohol-based hand sanitiser and wear a well-fitting face mask.

The department explained that not every confirmed mpox patient needs hospital admission.

Doctors will assess the severity of symptoms, individual health risks and whether the patient can isolate safely at home.

Patients recovering at home should avoid travelling, use separate eating utensils and personal belongings, and clean their clothing and other frequently used items.

They must also follow medical advice and remain isolated until all lesions have healed, scabs have fallen off and new skin has formed. Lesions affecting mucous membranes must also have healed.

Montien reiterated that prompt medical assessment can help patients receive appropriate care while reducing the likelihood of passing the infection to others.

He also called on the public to avoid discrimination and stigma against people with mpox, stressing that respect for privacy is essential to ensuring equal access to healthcare. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETOWORK