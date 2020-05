BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand confirmed two new coronavirus cases and one additional death on Monday (May 25), a health ministry spokesman said.

The new numbers brought the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,042 and deaths to 57 since the outbreak began in January, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the Covid-19 Administration Centre.

More than 96 per cent of the patients, or 2,928 people, have recovered, he said.