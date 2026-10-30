Thailand probes assets of chief rabbi stripped of citizenship

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Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revoked the chief rabbi’s naturalised citizenship after the authorities said he continued to use his US nationality for international travel.

Thai authorities are examining the land holdings and businesses of the country’s chief rabbi after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stripped him of Thai citizenship, widening scrutiny of a religious leader who has lived in the country for more than three decades.

Officials are reviewing 19 companies linked to Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor to determine whether their ownership complies with Thai law, Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwanchawee said on Oct 30 .

The authorities are also examining land Kantor acquired while he was a Thai citizen, as well as the citizenship status of relatives who obtained nationality through him, he said.

Kantor has served as Thailand’s chief rabbi and led Chabad operations in the country since 1993.

He declined an interview when reached by phone on Oct 30 about the latest investigation and referred questions to Chabad-Lubavitch’s global headquarters, which has yet to comment on the new probe.

The global Orthodox Jewish movement, headquartered in New York, earlier said it was “saddened” by the revocation of Kantor’s citizenship and was addressing it through legal channels.

“We respect the Kingdom of Thailand, its laws, its institutions, and the Thai people,” said Rabbi Motti Seligson, its director of public relations, adding that Chabad’s synagogues and centers in Thailand continue to operate normally.

The investigation comes amid a broader government crackdown on foreigners suspected of using Thai individuals or companies as proxies to circumvent restrictions on foreign ownership of land and some businesses.

Foreigners generally cannot own land in Thailand, and the authorities have stepped up scrutiny of companies and Thai nationals suspected of holding property on their behalf.

No assets have been seized and the investigations are continuing. Kantor has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Polapee said the authorities could require land to be sold, or they could freeze and dispose of other assets if they find violations, including the use of Thai proxies to conceal foreign ownership.

Anutin, who serves as both prime minister and interior minister, revoked Kantor’s naturalised citizenship this week after the authorities said he continued to use his US nationality for international travel since becoming Thai in 2013.

Thai law gives the interior minister authority to revoke naturalised citizenship on that ground. BLOOMBERG