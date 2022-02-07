Thailand plans travel bubble talks with China to boost tourism

Thailand is chasing bilateral deals to spark a broader recovery in its pandemic-battered tourism industry. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
28 min ago

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Thailand plans to hold travel bubble talks with China and Malaysia this month, days after resuming a quarantine-free visa programme to boost tourist arrivals seen as key to sustaining a nascent economic recovery.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's government will soon discuss with the Chinese Minister for Culture and Tourism details of a possible bilateral travel deal, Mr Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, a government spokesman, said in a statement on Monday (Feb 7).

Thai officials are also preparing to hold talks with neighbouring Malaysia later this month for a similar agreement, he said.

Thailand is chasing bilateral deals to spark a broader recovery in its pandemic-battered tourism industry after the waiver of quarantine for vaccinated visitors and the so-called tourism sandbox experiments in recent months failed to draw a large number of holidaymakers.

The return of Chinese and Malaysian tourists, the largest groups of visitors to the South-east Asian nation before the pandemic, is seen by the industry as key to a sustainable rebound.

"We think a travel bubble will be more positive for Thailand's tourism sector than the currently implemented 'Test & Go' quarantine-free scheme, as the latter alone is not enough to attract tourists who will have to quarantine on their return," Mr Tim Leelahaphan, a Bangkok-based economist at Standard Chartered, said in a note.

"While the plan is a good starting point, we think a clear and strong recovery path is unlikely any time soon and is more likely in the second half or late this year."

Chinese and Malaysian tourists accounted for more than one-third of the 40 million visitors to Thailand in 2019, contributing more than US$20 billion (S$26.92 billion) in tourism revenue, according to official data.

Chinese tourists have shunned Thailand since the Covid-19 outbreak, with Beijing imposing curbs on outbound travel.

Under the travel bubble, tourists will not be subjected to quarantine, and can enjoy special visa and accommodation arrangements, Mr Thanakorn said.

The countries will also agree on a quota for travellers and identify specific zones for their movements to prevent fresh Covid-19 outbreaks, he said.

"The Prime Minister believes Thailand remains an attractive tourist destination for foreign travellers even during the pandemic," Mr Thanakorn said.

"The government has supported the restoration of tourism in a new normal" that seeks a balance between safety of travellers and the public, which may become the model for tourism in the future, he said.

More On This Topic
Thailand ready for rush of tourists with quarantine-free visas
Thailand rolls out fourth Covid-19 shot in popular tourist spots
Related Stories
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
WHO warns 'premature' to declare victory over Covid-19
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top