Thailand plans to ban exports of chemicals used in Myanmar rare earth mining as it tackles pollution

A protest in Chiang Rai, Thailand, on Nov 22 against rare earth mining in Myanmar which has been linked to river contamination in northern Thailand.

BANGKOK – Thailand plans to ban exports and transit shipments of chemicals used in rare-earth mining following the detection of elevated arsenic levels in rivers in the northern part of the country and will work with China and Myanmar in addressing the pollution.

Thai officials will meet representatives from both countries on Nov 24, followed by a Thai-Myanmar working group meeting on Nov 25 to Nov 26, Deputy Prime Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat told a briefing in Bangkok on Nov 21 .

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said earlier in November that the government will seek urgent action from Myanmar over suspected mining pollution in the cross-border Kok and Sai rivers after arsenic levels surged to as much as 30 times the Thai standard, threatening public health and farmland in the country’s north.

A poll by the prominent Suan Dusit University in Bangkok released on Nov 22 found that 89.2% of respondents were concerned about river contamination, while 85.9% had little or no confidence in the government’s ability to address it.

Thailand will seek permission to install four water monitoring stations in Myanmar, with another four on the Thai side to ensure consistent readings, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin said at the same briefing.

The government also plans to designate a stretch of the Kok River as a pollution control zone from Dec 2 to tackle cross-border water contamination, Yodchanan said. The authorities are reviewing regulations on the restrictions for the shipments of chemicals to limit the impact on other industries, he added.

The proposed pollution control zone would cover more than 150km of the Kok River within Thailand. The authorities also plan to install about 20 monitoring points along affected rivers and tributaries, alongside laboratories in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai to speed up testing, according to Suchart.

Officials have identified 10 groundwater sources in Chiang Rai and are preparing 14 village water supply systems to provide clean water to nearly 20,000 people, Suchart said.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Nov 21 that he raised the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov 20 and that Beijing had pledged to cooperate and provide technical support to improve monitoring of water quality.

Anutin said Thailand would also raise the pollution issue at the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy meeting that includes representatives from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam on Nov 28 and a Mekong-Lancang leaders’ meeting in China in late December. BLOOMBERG