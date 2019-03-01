Thailand passes law on cyber security

BANGKOK • Thailand's military-appointed Parliament yesterday passed a controversial cyber-security law that gives sweeping powers to state cyber agencies, despite concerns from businesses and activists over judicial oversight and potential abuse of power.

The Cybersecurity Act, approved unanimously, is the latest in a wave of new laws in Asian countries that assert government control over the Internet.

Civil liberties advocates, Internet companies and business groups have protested against the law, saying it would sacrifice privacy and the rule of law, and warning compliance burdens could drive foreign businesses out of Thailand.

The military government has pushed for several laws it said would support the country's digital economy, including an amendment to the Computer Crime Act in 2017, which has been used to crack down on dissent.

Internet freedom activists have called the legislation a "cyber martial law", as it encompasses all procedures from everyday encounters of slow Internet connections to nationwide attacks on critical infrastructure.

If a cyber-security situation reached a critical level, the legislation allows the military-led National Security Council to override all procedures with its own law.

"Despite some wording improvements, the contentious issues are all still there," said Mr Arthit Suriyawongkul, an advocate with the Thai Netizen Network.

The law allows the National Cybersecurity Committee to summon individuals for questioning and enter private property without court orders in case of actual or anticipated "serious cyber threats".

Court warrants are not required for those actions in "emergency cases", and criminal penalties will be imposed for those who do not comply with orders.

