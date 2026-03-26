Thailand orders daily checks on petrol stations’ fuel stock levels to deter hoarding

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Motorists queue at a petrol station in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on March 18.

BANGKOK – The Provincial Administration Department under the Ministry of Interior has issued instructions to provincial governors nationwide, district chiefs and local leaders including sub-district heads and village headmen to inspect petrol stations across Thailand and submit daily reports on fuel stock levels.

The move is intended to prevent traders from secretly hoarding fuel and forcing the public to shoulder the burden.

Provincial Administration Department director-general Krissada Boonrat sent a “most urgent” letter to all provincial governors, following an earlier fax from the department dated March 20.

Governors were requested to ask district chiefs to survey data on petrol stations in their areas of responsibility and report their findings to the department. The practice began on March 21 and will continue until further notice.

The letter instructs provincial permanent secretaries to direct district chiefs to coordinate with sub-district heads, village heads and related officials to take part in surveys, facilitate inspections, and support the collection of data on remaining fuel volumes at petrol stations.

This is to ensure timely measures can be put in place in response to fuel conditions at petrol stations and to prevent fuel hoarding in local areas. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK