Thailand opens doors to foreign visitors

A Thai airport employee disinfecting the luggage of a foreign traveller who arrived yesterday at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, on the first day of the country's reopening to foreign visitors. More than a thousand foreign tourists arrived in Bangkok yesterday, in the first wave of travellers to the Thai capital in 18 months, as part of a quarantine waiver for visitors vaccinated against Covid-19. SEE WORLD • A14

PHOTO: EPA-EFE