Thailand opens 3 more regions to tourists

BANGKOK • Thailand added three popular beach destinations to a visa programme that allows foreign visitors to bypass mandatory isolation, throwing a lifeline to its pandemic-hit tourism industry seen as key to a nascent economic recovery.

Starting yesterday, vaccinated foreign tourists can enter Krabi, Phang Nga and Koh Samui in addition to Phuket under the sandbox programme that will not require them to go through quarantine, provided they spend at least a week in these destinations.

The relaxed visa rule is yet another attempt by Thailand to restart its travel industry as the emergence of the Omicron variant triggers a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

The tourism-reliant nation indefinitely suspended a wider quarantine-free programme last week to quell a flare-up in new cases, though the scheme helped to attract some 350,000 travellers in just two months.

While the tourist arrivals under the sandbox programme are likely to be 50 per cent less in Samui, "it is still better than zero, still better than a total travel ban", said Mr Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui.

"The suspension came during the peak travel season, so the impact on the sector is quite significant," he said.

The faltering reopening strategy is set to weaken Thailand's growth outlook, as the tourism sector's contributions made up almost a fifth of the nation's economy before the pandemic, with 40 million foreign tourists generating more than US$60 billion (S$81 billion) in 2019.

The resort island of Phuket, which was the first Thai province to waive mandatory quarantine for immunised travellers from July 1, is currently grappling with its biggest surge in daily cases since the pandemic began, with about 60 per cent of its hospital beds occupied.

But local officials have vowed to keep the programme going, saying the island's healthcare system can cope with the resurgence.

"The outbreak situation in Phuket is no different than in many other countries," said Mr Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association. "We are now adding capacity for travellers to isolate in hotel rooms.

"What Thailand did with the suspension and the adjustment showed that we were quick to make a call to limit the damage, and made changes as we learnt more."

Covid-19 infections have been surging across the country after the New Year holiday and celebrations, and Omicron cases now account for the majority of new infections detected upon entry and among local clusters.

Yesterday, Thailand reported 7,133 new cases.

BLOOMBERG