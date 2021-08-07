Thailand mounts aggressive vaccination drive amid surging Delta cases

BANGKOK • Thailand is bracing itself for the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters as the highly infectious Delta variant spreads rapidly beyond the current epicentre of Bangkok.

About 60 per cent of Thailand's new coronavirus cases in recent days have been reported from outside the capital and surrounding provinces, which have low vaccination rates and more relaxed movement curbs, official data showed.

The country's rate of new infections per million population at nearly 300 now dwarfs that of Indonesia or India, with a new daily record of 21,379 cases reported yesterday.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant may force the government to extend and expand the crippling virus-containment measures - such as curfews and business closures - that already cover 40 per cent of Thailand's population and three-quarters of the economy.

The worsening outbreak may also scuttle plans to reopen borders to fully vaccinated tourists from mid-October and jump-start the tourism-reliant economy that has seen its currency weaken to a three-year low.

Over the past several weeks, Delta variant cases have surged in nearly all provinces in Thailand, with about 80 per cent of new infections now caused by the strain first detected in India.

While Covid-19 restrictions may not result in a rapid decline in infections, they will help slow the spread and reduce pressure on the healthcare system as the pandemic is likely to ease only from next month or October, Thai health officials have said.

The authorities have mounted an aggressive vaccination drive in the capital region to quell the outbreak, along with curbs.

While nearly 70 per cent of residents in Bangkok have received their first shot, only about one in five people nationwide has received a first jab, Health Ministry data showed.

By focusing on the virus hot spots, the government risks creating more clusters in areas that currently do not have many restrictions, according to Dr William Aldis, a former country representative for the World Health Organisation in Thailand.

"The failure to get anywhere near the vaccination rate Thailand should have at this point is a catastrophic one," Dr Aldis said.

"You're reacting to something that's already happening, and you're ending up chasing the virus around the country.

"It's obvious that if they don't get enough vaccines distributed, it's going to go around in circles."

Thailand, which has been slow in its vaccination efforts partly due to supply shortages, has administered about 19 million doses to date, enough to cover about 13.6 per cent of the population.

BLOOMBERG