Thailand marks return of stolen artefacts

BANGKOK • Thailand held a welcoming ceremony on Monday to mark the return of two ancient hand-carved artefacts that were stolen decades ago and smuggled out of the country to the US.

The two 680kg Khmer-style stone carvings had been on display at the Asian Arts Museum in San Francisco, which was required to forfeit them when a settlement was reached in February between the US government and the San Francisco authorities.

Thailand had informed the United States in 2017 that the lintels, which date back to the 10th and 11th century, had been stolen.

"Today is the day that they are finally returned to their home country and displayed here," Thai Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said at the Bangkok ceremony.

The sandstone lintels were once parts of the structure of two religious sanctuaries in Thailand's north-east. The government will assess whether they can be returned to their original locations.

Mr Itthiphol said there are still "13 more Buddha statues and engraved artefacts waiting to be repatriated from the US".

The California museum had disputed investigators' allegations that the artefacts were stolen, and insisted it had long planned to return them.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE