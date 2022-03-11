Thailand makes green push with floating hydro-solar power project

UBON RATCHATHANI • A vast array of solar panels floats on the shimmering waters of a reservoir in north-east Thailand, symbolising the kingdom's drive towards clean energy as it seeks carbon neutrality by 2050.

The immense installation, covering 720,000 sq m of water surface, is a hybrid system that converts sunlight to electricity by day and generates hydropower at night.

Touted by the authorities as the "world's largest floating hydro-solar farm", the Sirindhorn dam project in the north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani is the first of 15 such farms Thailand plans to build by 2037.

The kingdom is stepping up efforts to wean itself off fossil fuels, and, at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha set the target of carbon neutrality by 2050 followed by a net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2065.

The Sirindhorn dam farm - which began operations last October - has more than 144,000 solar cells, covering the same area as 70 football pitches, and can generate 45MW of electricity.

"We can claim that through 45 megawatts combined with hydropower and energy management system for solar and hydro powers, this is the first and biggest project in the world," Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) deputy governor Prasertsak Cherngchawano told the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The hybrid energy project aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 47,000 tonnes per year and to support Thailand's push towards generating 30 per cent of its energy from renewables by 2037, according to Egat.

But hitting these targets will require a major revamp of power generation. Thailand still relies heavily on fossil fuel, with 55 per cent of power derived from natural gas as at last October, compared with 11 per cent from renewables and hydropower, according to the Energy Policy and Planning Office, a department of the energy ministry.

Egat plans to gradually install floating hydro-solar farms in more dams across Thailand by 2037, with a total power generation capacity of 2,725MW.

The US$35 million (S$47.6 million) Sirindhorn project took nearly two years to build - including Covid-19 hold-ups caused by delays to solar panel deliveries and technicians falling sick.

Most of the electricity generated by the floating hydro-solar farm goes to the provincial electricity authority, which distributes power to homes and businesses in provinces in the lower north-eastern region of Thailand.

As well as generating power, officials hope the giant solar farm will also prove a draw for tourists.

Some locals have reservations about the floating hydro-solar farm, with fishermen complaining they have been forced to change where they cast their nets.

"The number of fish caught has reduced, so we have less income," village headman Thongphon Mobmai, 64, told AFP.

But the electricity generating authority insists the project will not affect agriculture, fishing or other community activities.

"We've used only 0.2 to 0.3 per cent of the dam's surface area. People can make use of lands for agriculture, residency, and other purposes," said Egat's Mr Prasertsak.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE