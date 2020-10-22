Thailand lifts emergency measures aimed at stopping protests

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand's government on Thursday (Oct 22) ordered the removal of emergency measures imposed a week earlier to try to end months of protests against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the monarchy, a statement said.

The measures, which had prompted even bigger demonstrations, were lifted from 12pm (1pm Singapore time).

"The current violent situation that led to the announcement of the severe situation has eased and ended to a situation in which government officials and state agencies can enforce the regular laws," the statement published in the official Royal Gazette said.

Meanwhile, one of Thailand's protest leaders, Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon, was released on Thursday after being arrested a day earlier on charges related to emergency measures imposed last week to stop protests, she said.

Patsaravalee, 25, told reporters after being freed that the court had deemed the charges were not serious and that she still needed to attend classes and exams, so bail was granted without having to submit any guarantees.