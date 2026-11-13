Thailand lets tourists turn crypto into baht for spending

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

WORPT lets foreign visitors convert cryptocurrency into baht and spend it at shops, without needing a Thai bank account.

BANGKOK – A new payment app in Thailand is looking to tap tourists’ crypto wealth as the country struggles to revive tourism spending.

WORPT lets foreign visitors convert cryptocurrency into baht and spend it at shops and restaurants by scanning barcodes widely used for payments in the country, without needing a Thai bank account.

The app was developed by Wipay and Waan Exchange, founded by Chaval Jiaravanon of Thailand’s billionaire Chearavanont family. It operates under TouristDigiPay, a regulatory pilot launched by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

Similar crypto-funded payment services for foreign visitors were introduced in Bhutan and Brazil in 2025.

The roll-out comes as Thailand’s foreign arrivals head for a second straight annual decline and international tourism revenue also falls. Tourism is a major driver of the economy, and the government is increasingly focused on attracting higher-spending visitors.

WORPT is targeting crypto holders from South Korea, Japan, the Middle East and South-east Asia, according to Wipay founder Pavin Jittiwongsamarn. The company expects 200,000 users in its first year and projects 15 billion baht (S$571 million) of spending over the 18-month trial. BLOOMBERG