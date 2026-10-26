Thailand launches US$1.5 billion household solar push

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A worker installing solar panels at a factory in Nakhon Pathom province in Thailand.

BANGKOK – Thailand offered subsidies worth up to US$1.5 billion (S$1.92 billion) on Oct 26 to help households install solar panels, as it seeks to boost renewable energy and reduce dependence on costly imports.

The government offered almost 50,000 baht (S$1,894) towards installation costs for up to one million households, while also promising low-interest loans and tax benefits for those fitting panels to their homes or land.

“Today, we import a lot of our energy, we’re among the top buyers globally,” Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas told reporters.

But he said this “was not a sustainable solution”.

The solar panel subsidy is expected to be approved at a Cabinet meeting on Oct 27 , with applications to open soon after, Ekniti said.

It will be funded out of a 400 billion baht emergency borrowing package announced earlier in 2026 to cushion the economic impacts of the Middle East war.

Around 60% of electricity production in Thailand comes from natural gas, with renewables making up almost 11%, according to government data from January to July 2026.

Much of the gas has historically come from offshore production or via pipeline from Myanmar, but declining production has forced Bangkok to step up liquid natural gas (LNG) imports.

Imported LNG made up 32% of its natural gas in the January-July period.

Qatar was a major supplier but its gas infrastructure has been hit by the US and Israeli war with Iran, as has energy production across the region.

Thailand aims to have 51% of domestic electricity generated from renewable sources by 2037. AFP