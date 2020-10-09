Thailand in talks with Russian, Chinese developers for vaccines

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Thailand is in talks with several Chinese, Russian and British vaccine developers to secure viable inoculations against the coronavirus as soon as they became available - a key element in the country's effort to reopen its tourism-reliant economy.

The South-east Asian nation, which has contained the outbreak after becoming the first outside China to detect the virus, also expects to reach agreements with the University of Oxford and Covax, a World Health Organisation-backed initiative, by the end of October, according to Dr Nakorn Premsri, director of Thailand's National Vaccine Institute.

The government aims to secure the first batch of doses within three to six months of a vaccine becoming available, he said.

"We need to be proactive and look for every way we can to secure the vaccine quickly," Dr Nakorn said in a phone interview on Thursday (Oct 8).

"We have a huge risk for an outbreak because we don't have a large number of cases", leaving the population vulnerable if infections start to spread.

Thailand has been largely free of community transmission of the deadly virus, with only two known cases since the end of May. It has so far logged about 3,600 cases since it first detected the virus in January.

But its economy has been battered by the hit from the pandemic to its exports and tourism sectors, its two key economic drivers.

Thailand is also pursuing its own vaccine research programme, a move spurred by its failure to promptly get an adequate supply of shots during the 2009 flu pandemic, Dr Nakorn said.

The first phase of human trials of the locally developed inoculation is set to start as early as December, he said.