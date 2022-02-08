Thailand hoping for travel bubbles with China and Malaysia

BANGKOK • Thailand plans to hold travel bubble talks with China and Malaysia this month, days after resuming a quarantine-free visa programme to boost tourist arrivals seen as key to sustaining a nascent economic recovery.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's government will soon discuss with Chinese Minister for Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang details about a possible bilateral travel deal, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana in a statement yesterday. Thai officials are also preparing to hold talks with Malaysia later this month for a similar agreement, he said.

Thailand is chasing bilateral deals to spark a broader recovery in its pandemic-battered tourism industry, after the waiver of quarantine for vaccinated visitors and so-called tourism sandbox experiments in recent months failed to draw a large number of holidaymakers.

The return of Chinese and Malaysian tourists - the largest groups of visitors to Thailand before the pandemic - is seen as key to a sustainable rebound.

"We think a travel bubble will be more positive for Thailand's tourism sector than the currently implemented 'Test & Go' quarantine-free scheme, as the latter alone is not enough to attract tourists who will have to quarantine on their return," said Mr Tim Leelahaphan, a Bangkok-based economist at Standard Chartered Plc, in a note.

Chinese and Malaysian tourists accounted for more than one-third of the 40 million visitors to Thailand in 2019, contributing more than US$20 billion (S$26.9 billion) in tourism revenue, according to official data.

Under the travel bubble, tourists will not be subject to quarantine, and can enjoy special visa and accommodation arrangements, said Mr Thanakorn. The countries will also agree on a quota for travellers and identify specific zones for their movements to prevent fresh Covid-19 outbreaks, he said.

"The Prime Minister believes Thailand remains an attractive tourist destination for foreign travellers, even during the pandemic," Mr Thanakorn said.

"The government has supported the restoration of tourism in a new normal" that seeks a balance between the safety of travellers and the public, which may become the model for tourism in the future, he added.

BLOOMBERG