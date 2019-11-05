Thailand hands over Asean chair to Vietnam

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) holding the symbolic chairman's gavel after receiving it from Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during the closing ceremony of the 35th Asean Summit and related summits.

The 10 Asean members traditionally take turns chairing the regional grouping in alphabetical order, and Vietnam will formally take over as chairman of Asean from Jan 1, 2020. Next year also marks the 25th anniversary of Vietnam's accession to Asean.

Mr Prayut said as he handed over the chairmanship to Mr Phuc: "I believe that Vietnam will take on the role of Asean chairman from Thailand with pride and realise Asean's dream of promoting partnerships and maintaining peace, freedom, security and prosperity in Asean now and in the future."