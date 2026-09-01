Thailand halves visa-free stays to 30 days for passport holders from 60 places, including Singapore

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Foreign tourists wearing Thai traditional costumes walk at a tourist spot outside Wat Pho Temple, or the Temple of the Reclining Buddha, in Bangkok.

BANGKOK - Thailand has reduced the permitted visa-free stay for tourists from 60 days to 30 days, under a new Interior Ministry notification published in the Royal Gazette on Aug 31.

The notification sets out a new list of 60 countries and territories whose passport or eligible travel-document holders may enter Thailand temporarily for tourism without obtaining a visa and remain in the country for no more than 30 days.

The measure takes effect on Sept 15, the foreign ministry said on Sept 1.

The change ends the special 60-day visa-exemption arrangement introduced under an Interior Ministry notification dated July 15, 2024. That arrangement had allowed eligible visitors entering for tourism, work or short-term business purposes to remain in Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days.

The new notification was issued on Aug 26 and signed by Anutin Charnvirakul in his capacities as Prime Minister and Interior Minister. It followed Cabinet approval on July 14, 2026.

The Interior Ministry said the list was revised to reflect current circumstances, taking into account national security and economic considerations as well as the promotion of tourism.

The notification also repeals earlier Interior Ministry notifications dated March 4, 2019, and June 21, 2022 concerning the 30-day tourist visa-exemption scheme.

Passport or eligible travel-document holders of the countries and territories qualifying for visa-free stays of up to 30 days include Singapore, Malaysia, the US, Britain and Taiwan.

Visitors from Peru, Brazil and South Korea will be granted 90-day visa-free stays, up from 60 previously.

Land-border entries limited to twice a year

The notification also imposes a separate condition on visa-exempt travellers entering Thailand through immigration checkpoints at land borders.

Eligible travellers using such crossings may enter Thailand under the visa-exemption scheme no more than twice in a calendar year.

The restriction does not apply to nationals of Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia or Singapore. The notification also allows nationals of other countries designated by the interior minister to enter through land-border checkpoints more than twice per calendar year. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK