Thailand gears up for return of tourists on Nov 1

BANGKOK • Hotels, street food carts and tuk-tuks are gearing up for the return of tourists to Bangkok as Thailand prepares to reopen on Nov 1 to fully vaccinated visitors after 18 months of Covid-19 travel curbs.

But the steamy metropolis will take some time to get back to its pulsating, intoxicating old self, industry experts say.

The Covid-19 pandemic sent visitor numbers plummeting from 40 million in 2019 to just 73,000 in the first eight months of this year, leaving Thailand's tourism-reliant economy registering its worst performance in over two decades.

The authorities are desperate to revive the sector - which accounts for a fifth of the economy - despite Thailand still recording about 10,000 Covid-19 infections a day and the vaccination rate lagging at about 40 per cent.

The government is hopeful that a plan to phase out tough quarantine rules could lure visitors back to bars and beaches despite the prevalence of the virus.

"We have estimated the tourism industry will return to normal levels around the middle of next year," said Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang.

Thailand is expecting the return of at least a million visitors by March and to generate about US$30 billion (S$40.5 billion) in revenue through 2022, the authorities said.

Bangkok was once the most visited city in the world, surpassing Paris and London in 2018 for the fourth consecutive year, according to Mastercard's Global Destination Cities Index.

Today, the absence of visitors has left an unmistakable impact on Bangkok's Chinatown, with shuttered shops visible under the glare of neon lights and lines of empty tuk-tuks.

Mr Samran, a driver for 25 years, saw his income drop by 90 per cent and now earns just US$3 a day.

"I want to stop but I am old. No one will hire me for anything else," said the 58-year-old, who goes by one name.

About the reopening

WHO CAN COME BACK? •Travellers from 46 "low risk" countries and territories will be allowed in without quarantine.

•Some Asian countries on the list include Singapore, China and its territory Hong Kong, Malaysia, Cambodia and Japan.

•Other countries include the US, Britain, France, Germany, Spain and Italy. RULES •All travellers must have a negative Covid-19 test before flying into Thailand and be retested upon arrival.

•They must also book a single night in a government-approved hotel as they wait for their test results. SITUATION IN THAILAND •Over 1.8 million infections and more than 18,900 deaths as at yesterday.

•Fewer than 10,000 new cases a day.

•About 40 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated. The aim is 70 per cent by the year end.

"I haven't picked up a single tourist since April 2020."

That was when Thailand closed its airspace to international flights in a bid to keep Covid-19 at bay.

After this restriction was relaxed, the authorities imposed 14 days of hotel quarantine, discouraging all but the most determined travellers.

A scheme to make it easier to visit the southern holiday island of Phuket, introduced in July as a first step towards normalcy, drew just tens of thousands of people - a drop in the ocean. In a bid to cauterise the haemorrhaging economy, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced a phased plan for Thailand's reopening.

From Nov 1, fully vaccinated visitors travelling from more than 40 "low-risk" countries will be allowed to enter with a negative Covid-19 test result, though they must be retested upon arrival.

Included on the list are a slew of European countries as well as China and the United States.

China is Thailand's largest source of tourists, accounting for 11 million visitors in 2019. But with Beijing imposing a minimum two-week quarantine on returnees, few Chinese holidaymakers are likely to arrive at Thailand's sun-soaked beaches come next month.

There is also no sign that India or Russia - two other major sources of visitors - will be added to the list soon.

The second stage of reopening, planned for Dec 1, is to end a seven-month prohibition on booze in bars and restaurants - a move industry figures say is vital to entice thirsty visitors looking to cut loose.

Meanwhile, with Bangkok's remaining hotels chasing so few visitors, the industry is having to adapt to compete, dramatically slashing room rates.

"A fierce price war has been declared between hotels because supply will remain very abundant for a long time compared with demand," said Thai Hotels Association president Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi.

