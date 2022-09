Thailand's special forces police officers responding to a simulated terrorist attack at a department store in Bangkok on Monday, in a security drill ahead of an upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit. The annual Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting is scheduled to take place in the Thai capital on Nov 18 and 19. "It is important for us to continue our dialogue and work to find common goals, especially against the backdrop of increasingly complex cross-cutting challenges - the health crisis, economic and environmental vulnerabilities," said Thailand's Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mr Thani Thongphakdi. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his United States counterpart Joe Biden are likely to hold a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of either the Apec summit or earlier, at the Group of 20 summit in Bali that will be held from Nov 15 to 16.