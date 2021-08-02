Thailand extends curbs, expands lockdown zone as infections surge

Lockdown measures in Bangkok and other high-risk zones will be extended for two more weeks, and more provinces will also come under the new curbs, as Covid-19 cases in Thailand surge.

The number of provinces under the dark red zone - meaning those under stricter virus measures that include a night curfew, a ban on dine-in services and curbs on inter-provincial travel - will be increased from 13 to 29, said Thailand's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) after an emergency meeting yesterday.

The Covid-19 task force, which is chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, met to evaluate the current measures and virus situation. In recent days, the number of infections and deaths has hit daily records.

CCSA said the slew of measures will start tomorrow and will be evaluated after two weeks - with the possibility that they will last until the end of this month.

Thailand is facing its worst Covid-19 wave to date, which started in April and has not abated.

Yesterday, the country reported 18,027 new infections, with 133 deaths, bringing the total to 597,287 cases and 4,857 deaths.

Since early last month, Bangkok and nine other provinces have been put under lockdown measures, such as a 9pm-to-4am curfew, a ban on gatherings of more than five people, and the closure of most businesses in shopping malls. These rules were later extended to three more provinces, and were due to end today.

The provinces that will be added to the dark red zone include those in the central and southern regions, such as Nakhon Nayok, Lopburi and Ang Thong.

Healthcare services are also stretched and last week, the authorities said hospitals in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces were running out of capacity due to the surge in infections.

Yesterday, dozens of "car mobs" broke out across Bangkok and other provinces, where people took to the streets in cars and motorcycles as a form of protest while maintaining social distancing and minimising the risk of Covid-19 infection.

In Bangkok, anti-government protesters drove around the city, sounding their horns to signal their objection to the government's handling of the pandemic and calling for Mr Prayut's resignation.​