Thailand enforces tougher curbs, curfew in Bangkok

BANGKOK • More than 10 million people have been placed under fresh Covid-19 restrictions and a curfew in the Thai capital, as the kingdom battles a surge of cases worsened by the highly infectious Alpha and Delta variants.

Thailand has so far recorded more than 326,300 cases and 2,711 deaths - with the bulk of them coming in this latest wave that kicked off in April.

First detected in clubs frequented by the Thai elite and politicians at an upscale Bangkok nightlife district, the surge in infections has been exacerbated by a slow vaccine roll-out and limited testing capacity.

In addition to the capital, nine other provinces that have seen a steady uptick in infections are now under more restrictions.

Police checkpoints sprung up across Bangkok in the early hours yesterday as a 9 pm to 4 am curfew came into force, with police wearing masks and facial shields stopping cars in the capital.

Residents are barred from gathering in groups of more than five people, and public transport networks must shut from 9pm. Supermarkets, restaurants, banks, pharmacies and electronics stores in malls can stay open, but other shops have shuttered.

The Prayut Chan-o-cha government has come under vociferous criticism over its handling of the pandemic - from its management and procurement of vaccines to its ad hoc enforcement of rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19 - and anger is high among Thais at the new measures. Some say the restrictions should have come sooner, before the brunt of the new highly contagious variants was felt among the population. "The government does everything so slowly. If they really want to impose a lockdown, they should've done it a lot sooner," said Jit, a university student.

The virus has hit poor communities the hardest, especially those living in Bangkok's slums, where social distancing is not possible.

Long lines of people waited at two free testing clinics to get swabbed last week, with local media showing people camped under a tollway in Khlong Toei district - the location of Bangkok's largest slum - as they waited to receive negative results before returning home to their families.

A temple on the outskirts of Bangkok that provides free funeral services to families unable to make payment was overwhelmed, and its crematorium could barely cope.

Thailand said yesterday it will use AstraZeneca's vaccine as a second dose for those who received Sinovac as their first, to increase protection against the disease. If implemented, it would be the first publicly announced mix-and-match of a Chinese vaccine and a Western-developed shot. Thailand and neighbours like Indonesia have reported breakthrough infections among medical and frontline workers jabbed with Sinovac's inactivated virus vaccine.

