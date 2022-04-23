Thailand drops on-arrival tests for vaccinated visitors

BANGKOK • Thailand yesterday announced the end of compulsory Covid-19 tests for vaccinated travellers soon as the country steps up efforts to revive its pandemic-thumped tourism industry.

The RT-PCR tests will be replaced with a voluntary self-administered antigen tests for those entering via air and land borders from May 1, said Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the nation's main virus task force.

That would mean travellers will no longer need to reserve a one-night hotel stay to secure entry visas. Foreign visitors would still be required to furnish proof of vaccination and medical insurance coverage for at least US$10,000 (S$13,700), officials said.

Unvaccinated visitors with negative RT-PCR certificates will be exempt from mandatory quarantine, officials said. Those unable to provide such certificates will be subject to a five-day quarantine at state-designated centres, they said.

Thailand is counting on the return of tourists to accelerate an economic recovery that is facing headwinds triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tight border restrictions helped the kingdom limit infections and deaths in 2020 but brought the tourism sector - which had accounted for about a fifth of the country's economy - to its knees.

Thailand, South-east Asia's second-largest economy, joins countries from Singapore to Australia and South Korea in easing travel and business restrictions after two years of border controls and unprecedented stimulus spending stretched state finances.

The relaxation of entry rules "will boost our tourism", Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told reporters yesterday. "We will need to rely on tourism significantly during this time to ensure our economic recovery."

While Thailand began gradually easing border controls from last November, strict coronavirus testing rules and cumbersome documentation for entry deterred visitors.

Foreign tourist arrivals jumped to 497,693 in the first quarter of this year, up from 20,172 a year earlier when the country was mostly shut to visitors.

Experts estimate five million international visitors will come to Thailand this year, down from nearly 40 million in 2019.