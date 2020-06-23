Thailand DPM Prawit Wongsuwan agrees to become leader of ruling Palang Pracharath Party

BANGKOK (XINHUA) - Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has agreed to concurrently perform the role of leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, chief government whip Wirat Rattanaset confirmed on Monday (June 22).

Mr Prawit accepted the invitation to take the helm of the core party in the coalition government during a meeting with several Cabinet ministers including Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thammanat Prompao at his residence.

Palang Pracharath Party named Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha as post-election head of government following last year's election.

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana will be replaced by Mr Prawit as leader of the party during a party caucus scheduled for early next month. Mr Uttama has automatically lost his status as party leader, following the resignation of majority members of the party's executive board earlier this month.