Thailand detects more virus strains in community

BANGKOK • Thailand reported 3,052 new cases and 24 deaths yesterday, as it seeks to ramp up its vaccination programme after more strains were identified in its community.

One of the better performers during earlier waves of the coronavirus, Thailand has been hit hard by a spike in infections in recent weeks.

Several Covid-19 cases were found among workers at a construction camp run by Italian-Thai Development in Bangkok's Lak Si district. The camp became a major cluster after 1,060 of the 1,667 workers living there tested positive for Covid-19 on May 12.

The Lak Si district office is aiming to vaccinate all the locals in its administrative area.

On Friday, 36 more workers tested positive with the B1617 strain first seen in India, the Department of Medical Science reported. The rest are tied to the B117 strain, first seen in the United Kingdom, said Dr Supphakit Siriluck, the department's director-general.

As of yesterday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 126,118. So far, 82,404 patients have recovered and been discharged, while 42,955 are still in hospitals and 759 have died.

Elsewhere in Asia, nations alike are struggling.

Vietnam yesterday reported 52 new cases of Covid-19, including two five-year-old Indian children who were quarantined immediately upon their arrival in Hanoi. The rest of the cases were local transmissions.

The country has been hit by its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections since April 27, considered its most severe since the pandemic began.

Unlike the previous waves, most of the first cases of the fourth wave have originated from isolation areas or those who completed a 14-day quarantine period.

In Nepal, nationwide infection tally topped 505,000 after 8,591 new cases were reported yesterday. The death toll is now 6,153.

The second wave of the pandemic in Nepal has laid bare the fragility of the health infrastructure across the country, as infected people are dying from a shortage of life-saving medical oxygen at hospitals.

In Kathmandu Valley, although long lines at oxygen plants have eased, a new problem has cropped up as oxygen cylinders run out due to hoarding by patients who have recovered.

THE NATION, VIET NAM NEWS, THE KATHMANDU POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK