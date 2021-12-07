Thailand detects first case of Omicron variant

BANGKOK • Thailand has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a United States citizen who had travelled to the country from Spain on Nov 29, a health official said yesterday.

The confirmed case means Thailand is the 47th country to have detected the new variant, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, told a news conference.

"This first confirmed case of the Omicron variant is a 35-year-old man who is a US citizen who lived in Spain for a year," said Dr Opas, adding that the patient had mild symptoms.

Dr Opas said the health authorities were conducting further tests of people who had come into contact with the man, but said all contacts so far were low-risk.

A spokesman for the Spanish Health Ministry declined to comment on this case, but added: "Our detection system has so far proved successful. We have detected five cases in Spain."

Thailand banned travellers from eight African countries - Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe - at the start of this month amid concerns about the Omicron variant first detected in South Africa.

Dr Opas said the authorities had also limited travel from other African countries and were monitoring international travellers for more potential cases.

Thailand reported 4,000 new coronavirus infections and 22 new deaths yesterday, taking the country's tally to more than 2.1 million cases and 20,966 deaths since the pandemic started last year.

More than 57 per cent of people in Thailand have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, Health Ministry data showed.

REUTERS