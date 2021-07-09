Thailand considers tighter curbs as virus deaths climb

BANGKOK • Thailand's health ministry yesterday said it had proposed new travel measures and tighter restrictions in high-risk areas to contain Covid-19 cases, as the country reported a daily record of 75 deaths from the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is due to consider the new restrictions in a meeting today.

"The health ministry will propose measures first to limit travel and so that people do not leave their homes unless necessary," the ministry's permanent secretary, Mr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, told reporters, noting that a halt to inter-provincial travel was also being proposed.

Other measures being proposed include closing down non-essential venues and areas that attract crowds, said Mr Kiatiphum.

The rules would be in place for 14 days and would cover the Bangkok metropolitan area and "buffer zones", he added, without elaborating.

"This has a similar intensity as April last year," he said, referring to the lockdown measures that included a nationwide curfew.

Thailand currently has in place measures in high-risk zones, including the capital Bangkok and surrounding provinces, to close malls early and prohibit dining in at restaurants. But these restrictions have not been able to halt an acceleration of infections in the past month.

Thailand's Covid-19 task force yesterday reported 7,058 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number in the country to 308,230.

The country has recorded 2,462 fatalities since the pandemic started last year.

REUTERS