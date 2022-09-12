Thailand considering extension of diesel tax cut, electricity subsidy: Minister

BANGKOK - Thailand's Cabinet will consider extending both an electricity subsidy and an excise tax cut for diesel, in a move to help alleviate impacts of high energy prices and living costs, a deputy prime minister said on Monday.

The tax cut on diesel by 5 baht (S$0.19) litre was last extended for two months to Sept 20, to help stabilise energy prices that have pushed inflation to a 14-year high this year.

Supattanapong Punmeechaow did not say how long the tax cut would be extended for but said the government also needed to maintain fiscal discipline as it had already spent 200 billion baht (S$7.7 billion) on managing energy prices.

Cabinet will meet on Tuesday.

A subsidy on electricity bills will also be submitted to the Cabinet for approval, Supattanapong, who is also energy minister, told reporters, without giving details.

The energy ministry has planned a subsidy of 8 billion baht on electricity bills, from September to December. REUTERS