Thailand confirms 155 new coronavirus infections

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand confirmed 155 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (Dec 29), the majority of which were locally transmitted infections, the public health ministry said.

The new cases include 10 imported from abroad, the ministry said in a statement. Thailand has confirmed a total of 6,440 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths since its first case in late January.

Thailand announced its first coronavirus death in nearly two months and tightened restrictions on entertainment businesses in its capital on Monday (Dec 28), in a bid to contain an outbreak that has reached more than half of the country's provinces.

Authorities confirmed 144 new infections on Monday as new clusters emerged stemming from its biggest outbreak yet, prompting a ban in Bangkok on betting businesses and midnight closures for its bars, nightclubs and music venues until Jan 4.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was undergoing two weeks of quarantine after exposure to an infected provincial governor, while house speaker Chuan Leekpai asked 29 parliamentary staffers to seek tests after meeting a person who contracted the virus.

Thailand, the first country outside China to report a coronavirus infection, had brought earlier outbreaks under control. Its success has been attributed to tight restrictions on inbound travel and swift testing and contact-tracing.

Bangkok's tighter measures follow similar regulations in some of the 43 provinces with cases since a big outbreak was discovered 11 days ago among migrant workers at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, a province near the capital.