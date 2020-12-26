Thailand confirms 110 new Covid-19 cases, puts 31 provinces at orange or yellow risk levels

BANGKOK (REUTERS, THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Thailand on Saturday (Dec 26) confirmed 110 new coronavirus infections, of which 64 were local infections connected to an outbreak in the south-west province of Samut Sakhon, the country's coronavirus worst outbreak yet.

Of the new infections, 30 were among migrant workers and 16 were imported cases, Dr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the country's Covid-19 task force, told a briefing.

The country on Friday added more provinces to Covid-19 risk areas coded orange and yellow.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Thursday had decided to colour code provinces as red, orange, yellow or green, depending on the level of coronavirus risk and the strength of measures taken in each province.

The CCSA did not clarify the colour assigned to each province. However, based on several official updates on patient numbers, colour codes were assigned.

Of the 32 provinces where Covid-19 cases have been confirmed, the only one marked as red was Samut Sakhon.

Those in orange, pointing to more than 10 cases, were Bangkok, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.

Provinces marked yellow - fewer than 10 cases - were Saraburi, Suphanburi, Pathum Thani, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Chachoengsao, Ayutthaya, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chai Nat, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong, Ubon Ratchathani, Songkhla and Loei.

The rest of the provinces were marked green to show no Covid-19 cases had been reported in the new wave of infections.

Thailand has a total of 6,020 confirmed cases and 60 deaths.