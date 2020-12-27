Thailand confirms 103 new coronavirus infections

BANGKOK (REUTERS, THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Thailand on Sunday (Dec 27) confirmed 103 new infections of the coronavirus, including 94 domestic transmissions, the government said in a statement.

The new cases also include eight found in state quarantine and one infection in a person coming from abroad who did not enter quarantine, the statement said without elaborating.

Thailand has reported a total of 6,123 cases and 60 deaths.

Meanwhile, the authorities on Friday ordered a famous Chinese Buddhist temple located in Bangbuathong district to be closed temporarily from that day until Jan 8.

"Officials will use the temple's premises as quarantine location for persons suspected of contracting Covid-19 but are yet to show symptoms," Nonthaburi provincial officials said on Facebook, referring to the Wat Boromracha Kanchanapisek Anusorn, also known as Wat Leng Noei Yi 2 temple.

Two new Covid-19 cases have been recently reported in Nonthaburi - both are female Myanmar nationals working at the temple.

After the cases were found, 113 monks and staff of the temple were quarantined within the temple.

Health officials are tracing their travel history and testing people who might have had close contact with the patients.