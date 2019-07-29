Thailand celebrates King's 67th birthday

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (centre) and officials paying their respects before a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during celebrations for his 67th birthday in Bangkok yesterday. It was the first birthday celebration of the monarch since his coronation in May. Born in 1952 as Prince Vajiralongkorn, he was proclaimed crown prince on Dec 28 in the year he turned 20, and was bestowed the title of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn by his father, King Rama IX, better known as King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The current king took over the reins after his father's death, obtaining the title of King Rama X of the Chakri Dynasty.