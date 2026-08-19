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BANGKOK – South African fitness coach Leroy Saunders has died after collapsing while competing at BYD Hyrox Bangkok 2026, his family and social-media team have confirmed.

The 41-year-old lost consciousness during the competition at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok on Aug 13.

On-site medical personnel and event staff administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and emergency resuscitation before he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The four-day Hyrox event was held at the convention centre from Aug 13 to 16. It combined running with eight functional workout stations and offered individual, doubles and relay categories.

A statement posted on Saunders’ official Instagram account, @iamcoachleroy, on Aug 18 confirmed his death, but did not disclose a medical cause.

“Last Thursday, we unfortunately lost Leroy due to reasons we are still trying to fully understand,” the statement said.

His family and team asked Hyrox and media organisations to hold back from issuing statements about the circumstances until the facts had been fully established.

They acknowledged that people wanted answers and a clearer understanding of what happened, but said they would provide further information when the time was right.

The statement thanked the communities Saunders had been involved with for their messages, notes and support, describing the response as testimony to the positive effect he sought to make each day.

It said Saunders lived without regret or hesitation and encouraged “hundreds, if not thousands” of others to do the same.

Saunders was the owner of IAOT CrossFit in Bangkok and was well known within Thailand’s CrossFit, functional-fitness and combat-sports communities. CrossFit’s official affiliate directory lists him as the owner of the Bangkok gym.

He also founded Fight by Design, a strength and conditioning system created to help combat-sports athletes prepare for competition through structured training, programming and recovery.

The programme worked with muay thai fighters, mixed martial arts athletes and boxers, focusing on strength, movement, durability and physical performance.

Saunders was also an experienced functional-fitness athlete who previously completed Hyrox competitions before taking part in the Bangkok event.

His team said further information would be released about plans to celebrate Saunders’ life and remember him in a way that would make him proud.

Future posts on his official account will be planned and published by IRONSPRT, his social-media team, in consultation with and with the approval of his closest family and friends.

The statement ended by thanking supporters for their prayers, love and patience. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK