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Thailand plans to designate more than 150km of the Kok River as a pollution-control zone from Dec 2.

BANGKOK – Thailand is asking China to help shut mines in north-eastern Myanmar for at least six months as it tries to stop arsenic pollution flowing across the border into rivers used by communities and farmers.

The request came during talks on Nov 24 involving Thailand, China and Myanmar, according to Thai officials.

Bangkok is seeking Beijing’s involvement because Chinese companies operate some mines in Myanmar’s Shan State and much of the mineral output is shipped to China, according to Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Science and Research Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat.

China has not issued its own readout of the talks on Nov 24 . Its Foreign Ministry and embassy in Bangkok did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Thai officials’ accounts or the proposed six-month shutdown.

Beijing said earlier in November that it was not familiar with specific allegations involving Chinese companies but that it requires its firms to protect the environment and is willing to cooperate with Thailand on water pollution.

Thai officials said representatives of the three countries agreed that mining in Shan State was the source of arsenic found in Thailand’s Kok and Sai rivers.

Levels have reached as high as 30 times Thailand’s safety standard, threatening water supplies, farmland and communities downstream.

Sihasak said China acknowledged that private Chinese companies operate mines in the area. Thailand has asked Beijing to help identify the mines and trace minerals produced there, according to Yodchanan.

Yodchanan said most of the rare earths produced by the mines are shipped to China, potentially giving the Chinese authorities a way to determine whether minerals entering its supply chains came from regulated operations.

“If Chinese companies used these rare earth minerals for their production and other foreign companies are using Chinese products, this will impact the entire supply chain,” he said.

Thailand is also moving to restrict its own role in supplying the mining industry. The government plans to ban exports and transit shipments of chemicals used in rare-earth mining in Myanmar. The proposed restrictions remain under legal review.

About 70% to 80% of the mining chemicals being examined are shipped from Thailand to Myanmar, according to figures cited by the National Security Council. Authorities are identifying other substances that could be controlled while assessing the potential impact on other industries.

Chaipruak Doungprapat, the security council’s secretary-general, who visited affected areas over the weekend, said unregistered mines and abandoned sites where waste remains uncleared may also be contributing to the contamination.

Rain can wash pollutants from mining areas into soil and nearby waterways, he said.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul raised the pollution with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov 20. According to Anutin, Beijing pledged technical support to improve water-quality monitoring.

Thai officials are also seeking information about the companies operating the mines. Yodchanan said he favored eventually making their names public after discussions with China and Myanmar.

“There is no reason for the Thai government not to disclose it,” he said.

A Thai-Myanmar working group will meet on Nov 25 and 26 to draw up an action plan and timetable. Discussions will cover measures Myanmar can take immediately, possible mining regulations and technical assistance from Thai and Chinese laboratories.

Natural Resources Minister Suchart Chomklin said Thailand wants to install four water-monitoring stations inside Myanmar and another four on the Thai side. Officials also plan about 20 monitoring points along affected rivers and tributaries.

Thailand plans to designate more than 150km of the Kok River as a pollution-control zone from Dec 2 and is preparing alternative water supplies for nearly 20,000 people in Chiang Rai. BLOOMBERG