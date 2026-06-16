Thailand appoints conciliators for UN arbitration process in dispute with Cambodia: Foreign Minister

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Thailand has appointed two conciliators for a UN arbitration process.

BANGKOK – Thailand has appointed two conciliators for a UN arbitration process that was initiated by Cambodia to resolve a long-running maritime dispute, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told reporters on June 16.

Cambodia launched the compulsory conciliation process under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) earlier in June, after Thailand had unilaterally ended a 2001 agreement that provided a framework for negotiations over the disputed area in the Gulf of Thailand.

Earlier, Cambodia had appointed its Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as its agent for the proceedings, alongside Danish diplomat Peter Taksoe-Jensen and French academic Jean-Marc Thouvenin as conciliators.

The dispute relates to approximately 26,000 sq km of sea in the Gulf of Thailand, known as the Overlapping Claims Area, which is estimated to hold nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and large quantities of oil, worth about US$300 billion (S$385 billion).

Ties between the South-east Asian neighbours have been on edge after two rounds of intense border clashes in 2025 killed nearly 150 people and displaced at least 300,000 on both sides, but a December ceasefire still holds. REUTERS