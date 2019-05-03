Thailand all set for first coronation in 69 years

An ornamented street near Thailand's Grand Palace seen yesterday ahead of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation in Bangkok.

The coronation, which takes place from tomorrow to Monday, will be the first the country has seen in 69 years since his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, was crowned in 1950.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known by the title of King Rama X, became the constitutional monarch following the death of his revered father in October 2016, after 70 years on the throne.

The public will be given a rare window into the heart of Thai power as blanket television coverage of the ceremony - which the government has set aside 1 billion baht (S$42.5 million) for - begins tomorrow.

