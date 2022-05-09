Thailand aims to roll out local mRNA vaccine by year end

BANGKOK • Thailand may start rolling out its first locally made Covid-19 vaccine that deploys the same technology used by Pfizer by the end of this year after successfully ending its human trials, the government said.

Bangkok-based Chulalongkorn University, which developed the vaccine, will submit the results of the trials to the Thai Food and Drug Administration soon for approval, Ms Traisuree Taisaranakul, a government spokesman, said in a statement on Saturday.

The first batch of the vaccine, named ChulaCov19, was found to be safe in clinical trials and produced more immunity than the Pfizer shots approved for use in Thailand, she said.

The mRNA shots will be produced by Thailand-based vaccine manufacturer BioNet-Asia, which can turn out 20 million doses annually.

While researchers in Thailand are developing more than a dozen Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to cut their reliance on foreign supplies, Chulalongkorn's shot is the most advanced.

Thailand is already home to AstraZeneca's only manufacturing facility in South-east Asia through a partnership with Siam Bioscience, and supplies vaccines to economies including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan.

Thailand has seen its Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 wave ease in recent days, with new cases averaging about 8,000 a day from a peak of almost 30,000 in early April.

The decline in cases has allowed the tourism-reliant South-east Asian country to scrap Covid-19 testing requirements and quarantine for foreign arrivals.

BLOOMBERG