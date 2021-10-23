Thailand adds 46 more countries to no-quarantine travel list

BANGKOK • Thailand will let vaccinated visitors from 46 countries, including Singapore, forgo Covid-19 quarantine from next month, up from 10 previously announced, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has said.

The South-east Asian country is poised to introduce the new quarantine-free travel arrangements on Nov 1 as it seeks to revive its vital tourism industry.

The 46 countries include Britain, the United States, China, Germany and Australia, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Prayut said on Thursday the visitors could skip quarantine as long as they arrive via air, are fully vaccinated and have a document to show they are virus-free.

Thailand will reopen the capital Bangkok and other key tourist destinations, including Hua Hin and Pattaya, where curfews will be lifted at the end of the month, according to the Royal Gazette released late on Thursday.

Strict entry rules and quarantine measures helped keep Thailand's coronavirus outbreaks under control until recent months, but the curbs saw arrival numbers plummet to a fraction of the nearly 40 million visitors seen in 2019. Thailand lost about US$50 billion (S$67.4 billion) in tourism revenue last year, an 82 per cent plunge.

The country's reopening started with a July 1 pilot on its resort island, Phuket, which has been vaccinating most of its local population. Just 100,000 foreign visitors are expected this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The night-time curfew in 17 provinces - including Bangkok and Phuket - will be lifted from Oct 31.

A decline in active cases and increase in vaccination over the past several weeks have allowed the government to gradually relax restrictions.

The move follows the approval of quarantine-free entry for visitors from five countries last week.

