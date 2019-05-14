Thai woman extradited because Malaysia is a 'good neighbour', says PM Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia has extradited a woman wanted by the authorities in Thailand over her anti-monarchy views following a request for her deportation, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

He said this when asked why Praphan Pipithnamporn, who had sought asylum with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), was sent back to Thailand.

"If there is a request, then we will send back. (We are a) good neighbour," he said at a news conference on Tuesday (May 14).

According to Human Rights Watch, Ms Praphan is an asylum seeker registered with the UNHCR but she was arrested by Malaysia police in April on Thailand's request.

She was repatriated last week.

Thai authorities accused Ms Praphan of sedition and organised crime over her involvement with the Organisation of Thai Federation, a movement which has been actively calling for a republic on social media.

Thailand has some of the world's toughest lese majeste laws.