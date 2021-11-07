Thai steel tycoon setting up new party to woo 'silent majority'

BANGKOK • A Thai steel tycoon is setting up a new party as an alternative to the military-backed establishment as well as anti-government protesters, seeking to appeal to what he called a "silent majority" alienated by the festering political divide.

Mr Win Suteerachai, 38, chief executive of In-Tech Steel, launched Ruam Thai United Party last month amid talk of an early election.

He follows a tradition of business magnates, such as Thaksin Shinawatra, setting up parties to break the influence of the military-royalist elite in government.

With polls expected as soon as early next year, Ruam Thai United will enter a crowded electoral field where pro-democracy parties are betting on votes from young people who have been supporting a protest movement seeking the reform of the monarchy. This group is seen as these parties' best chance at beating the ruling Palang Pracharath Party that supports Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

That still leaves out a large group in Thailand who support neither camps and they are a key segment of the voters to win over in the election, Mr Win told Bloomberg News at the Bangkok headquarters of In-Tech Steel, which is slated for an initial public offering next June.

"The majority of Thai people are what we call the silent majority," he said. "They just want to live their lives happily. They want a better living standard. They want the economy to be better for them and their families."

That is not to say that they do not want the democracy that the protesters are pushing for, but most Thais do not like the violence at some of the recent demonstrations, Mr Win said.

"These are the majority of people who are interested in our way forward," he said, sitting in front of a large painting of Confucius.

Mr Win, son of Asia Metal president Virachai Suteerachai, plans to use his business experience and networks to reform and enhance key sectors of an economy that is just starting to recover from a deadly wave of Covid-19 infections.

Ruam Thai United is in the process of getting registered as a political party.

BLOOMBERG