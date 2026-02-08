Straitstimes.com header logo

Thai security officials warn of renewed conflict with Cambodia, citing military build-up on border

A Thai flag displayed on shipping containers installed by Thai forces, with a hanging sign proclaiming: "Cambodian citizens are strictly prohibited from entering this area."

PHOTO: AFP

BANGKOK - Thai security officials have issued a stark warning regarding a “concerning” escalation of military activity along the Cambodian border, with intelligence suggesting that Phnom Penh is preparing a fresh wave of strikes.

Following the

2026 Thai General Election

, high-level security sources report a significant build-up of heavy weaponry on the Cambodian side.

Internal assessments indicate that the current climate has reached a dangerous flashpoint, with one senior official warning that “tensions could erupt at any moment”.

Intelligence reports indicate that high-performance hardware has been delivered to Cambodian forces, a development that could fundamentally alter the nature of future border confrontations.

Analysts suggest that any subsequent clashes would likely transcend the conventional exchange of BM-21 rocket fire seen in previous years.

Of primary concern to the Royal Thai Armed Forces is the reported acquisition of sophisticated anti-aircraft systems.

Security experts believe this is a strategic move by Cambodia to neutralise Thailand’s air superiority, which has historically relied on modern fighter jets and precision-strike capabilities to maintain control of the frontier.

The border has been officially designated as a critical security vulnerability. Surveillance operations have been intensified as the government monitors for signs of a “third round” of hostilities in the post-election landscape. THE NATION/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

