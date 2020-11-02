Thai royalists stage biggest show of support for monarchy

BANGKOK • Thousands of yellow-shirt Thai royalists yesterday staged their biggest show of support for the monarchy so far, in the face of months of protests that have called for royal reforms as well as the removal of the government.

"It's time that we came out to protect our beloved monarchy," said Mr Bin Bunleurit, a former film star turned rescue volunteer who had encouraged people to demonstrate at the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

"Everyone has the right to advocate for whatever change they want, but what is the reason they want to reform the monarchy?"

The Palace has made no comment since the start of the protests in mid-July.

Protesters said King Maha Vajiralongkorn's powers are too great and want to reverse changes that gave him personal control of some army units and a palace fortune valued in the tens of billions of dollars.

They also criticised the King's long stays in Germany as wasteful and accused the monarchy of enabling decades of army domination by accepting coups such as the one in which Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha took power in 2014.

Student-and youth-led protests initially sought the removal of Mr Prayut, but have since morphed into the greatest challenge to the monarchy since the end of absolute royal rule in 1932. The biggest protests have drawn tens of thousands of people.

Former Buddhist monk Suwit Thongprasert, a royalist leader, welcomed the size of yesterday's crowd. "It is a signal to those who want to abolish the monarchy to think of the people," he told reporters.

Three high-profile protest leaders were hospitalised over the weekend after police said they were being re-arrested at the expiry of the limit to their detention. Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul and Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak are among the best-known faces of Thailand's pro-democracy movement.

A criminal court last Friday ordered the release of the trio, who had been in custody since mid-October on sedition charges.

But during the trip from the prison to the police station late on Friday, Panupong fainted in police custody - local media said plainclothes officers had held him in a chokehold.

Shards of broken glass fell on Parit from a smashed vehicle window, and Panusaya had an unexplained foot injury.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE