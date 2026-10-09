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Thai queen Suthida flies fighter jet solo for the first time

Thailand’s Queen Suthida began flying in 2010 and has logged nearly 1,190 hours.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Queen Suthida has flown a Gripen fighter jet solo for the first time, the royal household revealed on Oct 9, watched on by her husband King Maha Vajiralongkorn, himself a keen pilot.

The 48-year-old queen took off in a single-seat JAS 39C from a military air base in southern Surat Thani province on Oct 8, according to footage released by the royal household.

The outing followed weeks of simulator training at the base and about 10 hours in a two-seat Gripen, media reports said.

A former Thai Airways flight attendant who married the king in 2019, days before his coronation, Suthida began flying in 2010 and has logged nearly 1,190 hours.

She regularly flies as co-pilot to the king on royal trips, including landing at Bhutan’s notoriously difficult Paro airport, the reports said.

Thailand already operates a squadron of Gripen C/D fighters made by Sweden’s Saab, and in 2025 signed a deal for three Gripen E jets and one Gripen F worth around US$556 million (S$712 million) , with deliveries due by 2030.

After she landed, the king handed the queen a bouquet and pinned a Golden Gripen Order patch on her left arm, which reports said made her Thailand’s first female Gripen pilot. AFP