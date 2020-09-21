Thai protesters' plaque removed from near palace: Police

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - A plaque placed by Thai pro-democracy protesters near the Grand Palace in Bangkok that declared that Thailand belongs to the people and not the king has been removed, police said on Monday (Sept 21).

The plaque was placed on Sunday after a weekend rally by tens of thousands of people who cheered calls for reforms to the monarchy of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

"I’ve received a report that the plaque is gone but I don’t know how and I don’t know who did it," Bangkok’s deputy police chief Piya Tawichai told Reuters.

"Police are checking with the BMA (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration) and checking who took it out as the plaque is part of the evidence to charge the protest group (for this wrongdoing)," Mr Piya said.

After the protest, people queued up to take pictures next to the plaque, which also features a hand giving the three-finger salute adopted by pro-democracy protesters.

Protesters have grown ever bolder during two months of demonstrations against Thailand's palace and military-dominated establishment, breaking a longstanding taboo on criticising the monarchy - which is illegal under lese majeste laws.

Shortly after sunrise on Sunday, protesters cemented the plaque near the Grand Palace in Bangkok in the area known as Sanam Luang, or Royal Field.

It reads: "At this place the people have expressed their will: that this country belongs to the people and is not the property of the monarch as they have deceived us".

Bangkok authorities would need to determine whether the plaque was illegal, and if it was it would be removed, Mr Piya told reporters on Sunday.