Thai protesters take to streets in new show of defiance

BANGKOK (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) – Hundreds of Thai anti-government protesters demonstrated in Bangkok on Sunday (Oct 18), again defying a ban on protests against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the powerful monarchy.

Demonstrations have persisted despite the arrest of dozens of protesters and their leaders, the use of water cannon and shutdowns on much of Bangkok’s metro rail system in a bid to quell over three months of street action.

Protesters moved quickly from point to point, posting different sites for possible demonstrations on social media.

Protest organisers arranged rallies without giving exact locations ahead of time to avoid being thwarted by authorities. A similar tactic was used on Saturday when tens of thousands of protesters met at several venues across the capital.

“We will stay until it’s over or move to another location with other activists,” said Dee, 25, one of several dozen protesters at Asok, one of the busiest interchanges in Bangkok.

Hundreds gathered at the Victory Monument, nearly 5km away by road.

Protesters at Asok put up handwritten up notices on the shuttered station that read “Does licking the boots of the dictator taste good?” and other notices using coarser language.

A few policemen gathered on the other side of the interchange but did not immediately intervene.

“We are committed to maintain peace and order. In order to do so we are bound by laws, international standards, human rights,” police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen told a news conference.

Prime Minister Prayut had asked the authorities to be on the lookout for groups that might incite violence during protests, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday.

The protesters are calling for greater democracy and reform to the monarchy. They have broken long-held taboos about publicly criticising the royal family and have questioned laws that stifle discussion of the monarchy.

The Royal Palace has made no comment on the protests but the King has said Thailand needed people who love the country and the monarchy.

The demonstrators are also calling for the resignation of Mr Prayut's government and a rewriting of the Constitution, which was drafted by a military-appointed panel after Prayut, a former army chief, took power in a 2014 coup.

The activists say the charter was instrumental in helping Mr Prayut retain power after the 2019 elections.

Across Thailand, demonstrations were being organised in at least 19 other provinces in solidarity on Sunday. Solidarity protests were also being held or planned in Taiwan, Denmark, Sweden, France, the United States and Canada.