Thai protesters defy state of emergency

Thai pro-democracy protesters pushing against police officers as they gathered at the Ratchaprasong shopping district in Bangkok yesterday to demand that the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resign and free arrested activists.

Thousands of anti-government protesters have been staging rallies in Thailand's capital over the past few days. They defied a state of emergency declared by Mr Prayut early yesterday to quell escalating demonstrations in support of monarchy reform and greater democracy.

Yesterday's protest was the latest among more than 200 demonstrations that have broken out across Thailand since January.

